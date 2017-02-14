China To Invest US$3.6 Billion In Masjed Soleyman Refinery
A contract worth US$3.6 billion was inked between Iran and China for investment in Masjed Soleyman Petrochemical Industries Co , Iran's Mehr News Agency reported. Three Memoranda of Understanding were sealed between Iran and Austria, the Netherlands and China, in the presence of Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and social welfare Ali Rabiei.
