China, India, Russia and Ukraine head into women's championship semi-final
Four nations, China, India, Russia and Ukraine, chess behemoths of the 21st century that impacted the world in their distinctive ways, have qualified to contest the semi-final of the elite Women's World Championship in Tehran, Iran. The qualifiers, all grandmasters, are Tan Zhongyi, 2502 , Harika Dronavalli, 2539 , Alexandra Kosteniuk, 2549 and Anna Muzychuk, 2558 .
