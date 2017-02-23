Capitol Hill panel criticizes Trump travel, refugee ban

From left: Samia Bhatti of Freedom House and Arsham Parsi of the Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees speak at a panel the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus co-hosted at the Rayburn House Office Building on Feb. 22, 2017. Ayaz Shalal, who is the deputy director of programs for the Rasan Organization, was among the panelists who spoke at an event the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus and gay U.S. Rep. Jared Polis 's office co-hosted at the Rayburn House Office Building.

