Blizzard hits Iran, 9 killed in avalanche

Nine people have been killed by avalanche in Iran as raging blizzard and snow storms has hit 24 provinces of the country over the past few days. East and West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ilam, Alborz, Ardebil, Tehran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Zanjan, Semnan, Fars, Qom, Qazvin, Golestan, Lorestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad, Mazandaran, Markazi, and Hamedan provinces were struck by snow which began on January 25. Some 29,000 individuals received rescue and relief services in 241 cities, towns and villages and 2,010 were accommodated, the Rescue and Relief Organization director Morteza Salimi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.