Betsy DeVos' shady ADD scam (run by a...

Betsy DeVos' shady ADD scam (run by an Iranian refugee) + Trump TV

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

An Iranian with a remarkable immigration story involving a mullah disguise and fake documents and hair-raising border crossings is now the medical director of a controversial chain of "brain performance" centers bankrolled by Betsy DeVos , President Trump's pick for education secretary. Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD, Ph.D. presides over the treatment side of Neurocore, which claims to achieve marked improvement in 90 percent or more of cases involving attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , depression, and anxiety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 10 hr Captain Yesterday 46
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC