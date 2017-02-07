Betsy DeVos' shady ADD scam (run by an Iranian refugee) + Trump TV
An Iranian with a remarkable immigration story involving a mullah disguise and fake documents and hair-raising border crossings is now the medical director of a controversial chain of "brain performance" centers bankrolled by Betsy DeVos , President Trump's pick for education secretary. Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD, Ph.D. presides over the treatment side of Neurocore, which claims to achieve marked improvement in 90 percent or more of cases involving attention deficit hyperactivity disorder , depression, and anxiety.
