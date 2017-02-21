As Vandals Trash a Jewish Cemetery, an Iranian Recalls the Persecution of the Baha'i
Recent attacks on Jewish cemeteries and religious centers in the United States is shoring up the darkest of my elegiac memories. As an Iranian-Norwegian girl who carried the Norwegian flag to our neighborhood's Protestant church on high holidays ahead of a gaggle of tall Norwegian sixth graders, I was informed by the mournful history of Shi'ism and its defeat against the Sunni caliphate, which animates my bloodline, regardless of my birth into a BahA 'A family.
