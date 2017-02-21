As Vandals Trash a Jewish Cemetery, a...

As Vandals Trash a Jewish Cemetery, an Iranian Recalls the Persecution of the Baha'i

11 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Recent attacks on Jewish cemeteries and religious centers in the United States is shoring up the darkest of my elegiac memories. As an Iranian-Norwegian girl who carried the Norwegian flag to our neighborhood's Protestant church on high holidays ahead of a gaggle of tall Norwegian sixth graders, I was informed by the mournful history of Shi'ism and its defeat against the Sunni caliphate, which animates my bloodline, regardless of my birth into a BahA 'A family.

