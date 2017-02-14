Armenia, Iran to cooperate on nanotechnology

Delegation headed by Armenian Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Emil Tarasyan has been on a visited to the Islamic Republic of Iran from February 11-13 at the invitation of the Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council . As the release issued by the ministry reads, the visit aimed at getting familiarized with structures of Iranian nanotechnology sector, its research and production activity and assess the prospects of cooperation on the sector.

