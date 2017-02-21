Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 120 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend Feb. 25. The Azerbaijani army positions located in the Farahli village and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Ijevan district and in the Shavarshavan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.
