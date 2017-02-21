All nuclear related obstacles removed: Araqchi
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that all obstacles related to Iran nuclear issue have been removed under the nuclear accord, ISNA reported. Speaking in Ferdowsi University in Mashhad on Wednesday, Araqchi said the nuclear negotiations were primarily aimed at ending the Western-led sanctions targeting Iran's oil and the goal was achieved under the July 2015 agreement.
