All nuclear related obstacles removed...

All nuclear related obstacles removed: Araqchi

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that all obstacles related to Iran nuclear issue have been removed under the nuclear accord, ISNA reported. Speaking in Ferdowsi University in Mashhad on Wednesday, Araqchi said the nuclear negotiations were primarily aimed at ending the Western-led sanctions targeting Iran's oil and the goal was achieved under the July 2015 agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC