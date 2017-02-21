Alim Qasimov to give concert in Tehran in March

The renowned Azerbaijani musician and vocalist Alim Qasimov will give a joint concert with Iranian singer Parvaz Homay in Tehran on March 9 and 10. The duet is slated to be performed in Milad Hall, the Azeri maqami music master has announced on his facebook page. The statement has also been confirmed by the Baku-based daily Azer News.

