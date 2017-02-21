Alim Qasimov to give concert in Tehra...

Alim Qasimov to give concert in Tehran in March

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The renowned Azerbaijani musician and vocalist Alim Qasimov will give a joint concert with Iranian singer Parvaz Homay in Tehran on March 9 and 10. The duet is slated to be performed in Milad Hall, the Azeri maqami music master has announced on his facebook page. The statement has also been confirmed by the Baku-based daily Azer News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC