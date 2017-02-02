A view into Iran by way of Arthur Miller

If Iranian director Asghar Farhadi wins his second foreign-language film Oscar, for "The Salesman," he just might thank Arthur Miller. For the Iranian writer-director, best known for his Oscar-winning "A Separation" , the renowned playwright's "Death of a Salesman" is a personal touchstone.

Chicago, IL

