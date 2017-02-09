14-yr-old girl beaten up 'for wearing...

14-yr-old girl beaten up 'for wearing ripped jeans' in Iran

A 14-year-old girl alleges that she has been beaten and detained for wearing ripped jeans in Iran , in the latest report of police brutality against women and girls. Zahra , was celebrating her birthday with friends last week when a patrol of "morality police" pulled up.

Chicago, IL

