10:41 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Iran Shipping Lines to establish a joint enterprise
A Kazakh national railroad company signed an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines to establish a joint enterprise on February 6 in Tehran, reports the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC. President of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbayev held multiple bilateral meetings on transport and logistics cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Wed
|Jeremy
|49
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC