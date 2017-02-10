10:41 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Iran Shipping Lines to establish a joint enterprise

10:41 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Iran Sh...

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Iran Shipping Lines to establish a joint enterprise

A Kazakh national railroad company signed an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines to establish a joint enterprise on February 6 in Tehran, reports the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC. President of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Alpysbayev held multiple bilateral meetings on transport and logistics cooperation.

Chicago, IL

