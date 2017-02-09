09:09 Russia, Turkey, Iran create group as part of mechanism to monitor Syria truce
Russia, Iran and Turkey have decided to create a joint group as part of Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism and tasked themselves with separating terrorist groups from the armed opposition, the document adopted in Astana and obtained by Sputnik reads.
