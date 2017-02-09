09:09 Russia, Turkey, Iran create gro...

09:09 Russia, Turkey, Iran create group as part of mechanism to monitor Syria truce

Russia, Iran and Turkey have decided to create a joint group as part of Syria ceasefire monitoring mechanism and tasked themselves with separating terrorist groups from the armed opposition, the document adopted in Astana and obtained by Sputnik reads.

Chicago, IL

