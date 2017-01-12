Yemeni farmers urgently need support to help ease hunger crisis - U.N.

In the midst of one of the world's worst hunger crises, Yemen's farmers urgently need support so they can grow more food and provide young people with jobs, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said. Nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement has left more than half of Yemen's 28 million people facing hunger, its economy in ruins and food supplies disrupted.

