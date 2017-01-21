World briefs: Court: Korea illegally held prostitutes
In a landmark ruling, a South Korean court said on Friday that the government had broken the law during the 1960s and '70s by detaining prostitutes who were hired by American soldiers, and by forcing them to undergo treatment for venereal diseases. It was a victory for dozens of former prostitutes who had pressed the government to admit that it had helped create and manage a vast network of camp towns, called gijichon, where poor Korean women worked in bars and brothels frequented by American troops.
