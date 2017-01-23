Woman floated as hardline candidate f...

Woman floated as hardline candidate for Iranian presidency

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Spokeswoman for the Popular Front of the Forces of the Islamic Revolution and former Iranian health minister Marzieh Vahid-Dastjerdi. Iran may have its first ever female presidential candidate in May's presidential elections, as hardliners seek to rally around a consensus candidate as a challenger to the relative moderate incumbent, Hassan Rouhani.

Chicago, IL

