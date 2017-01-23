Why the death of Irana s leading mode...

Why the death of Irana s leading moderate could strengthen its reformists

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, foreground center, leads a prayer over the coffin of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in Tehran on Jan. 10. The recent death of Iran's former president Hashemi Rafsanjani has triggered fears that Iran's reformist camp has also been fatally wounded . Many are concerned that without Rafsanjani's imposing presence, current President Hassan Rouhani will be overpowered by the conservative religious establishment and a controlling IRGC.

