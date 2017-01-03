Why Iran blocked a smartphone game

On December 28, 2016, Iranian deputy attorney general Abdol Samad Khorram Abadi announced: " The majority of the committee's members demanded Clash of Clans blocked from Iran's mobile digital network due to 'negative effects' which may include provoking violence." The Iranian public refused to abide, condemning the attorney general's pretext as ridiculous nonsense.

