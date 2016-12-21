Velayati calls Iran-Syria ties - strategic'
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader, said on Sunday that Iran has had and will have "strategic" ties with Syria. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has had long term and strategic relations with Syria since Mr. Hafez al-Assad and it will continue," he said during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Tehran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC