Velayati calls Iran-Syria ties - strategic'

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader, said on Sunday that Iran has had and will have "strategic" ties with Syria. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has had long term and strategic relations with Syria since Mr. Hafez al-Assad and it will continue," he said during a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Tehran.

Chicago, IL

