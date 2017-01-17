USSR closed canal and made Iran's Armenians return to homeland: CIA
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the termination of WWII, the USSR launched a vast propaganda scheme to attract Armenians residing outside the USSR to return to their homeland, a new declassified document released by the U.S. Central Intelligence agency recently revealed. Consequently, a large number of Armenians did return to the USSR, including 20.000 Iranian -Armenians from Arak, Julfa, Faridan and elswhere.
