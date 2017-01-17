UN rights experts urge Iran to stop juvenile execution
In February 2014 the minor was granted a retrial because of new juvenile sentencing provisions of the 2013 Islamic Penal Code [text, PDF]. However in June 2015 the Provincial Criminal Court of Kermanshah Province ruled that he was mature enough at the time of the crime to understand his actions and rejected his argument of self-defense from a rape attempt.
