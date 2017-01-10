UN chief concerned Iran may have viol...

UN chief concerned Iran may have violated arms embargo

Read more: Jerusalem Post

A nuclear test explosion from April 1954 is shown in this undatelined photo from the US Defense Department. The United Nations chief expressed concern to the Security Council that Iran may have violated an arms embargo by supplying weapons and missiles to Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah, according to a confidential report, seen by Reuters on Sunday.

