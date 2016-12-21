Turkmenistan halts gas flow to Iran
The news comes just one day after Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Hamidreza Araqi said the country's deal for gas import from Turkmenistan will stay in force for five years. Speaking after a trip to Turkmenistan where they prevented an outage of gas supply from the neighbor country over dispute on due payments, Araqi said both countries are bound to observe the deal.
