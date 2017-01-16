Trump's Deal Threats Hang Over Iran's Election

As the Islamic Republic prepares to vote in May, Trump's threats to dismantle the 2015 nuclear accord, along with Congressional action against Iran, are providing a rallying cry for Tehran's conservatives. Under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani, the moderate leader who clinched the deal, and his officials have adopted a harsher tone against Washington: If Trump tears up the deal, "we will burn it here," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday.

