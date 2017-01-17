Trump and the Iran Nuclear Deal
If Trump scraps the Iran nuclear agreement, his administration may push Iran into using ISIS in a tactical way against American interests in the Middle East. Although Trump is short on specifics, and sometimes sends contradictory and confusing messages, he is widely expected to discontinue the Iran policy of the Obama administration.
