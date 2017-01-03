The main takeaway from Iran's 'grave ...

The main takeaway from Iran's 'grave sleepers' phenomenon

15 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

Iran, and the entire world for that matter, was shocked and appalled over images of homeless Iranians resorting to sleeping -- and even living -- in pre-dug graves to escape freezing winter cold conditions. As mainstream media correctly covered this previously unknown aspect of life in Iran that the ruling mullahs desperately attempt to cloak, further news continues to trouble readers across the spectrum while shedding light on a broader dilemma diseasing the regime.

