The Escalation of Internal Conflicts Within Iran's Regime Over the Nuclear Deal

Expressing concern over the split and internal predicament at the top of regime, after the death of Rafsanjani and squibbing against him, Khamenei's Friday prayer leader in Tehran, Mullah Seddiqui, attacked Rohani's government for the failure of Nuclear Deal and stated: "Our people have every right to say Down with USA, since those, who by expressing optimism, were trying to makeup America's face, and promised that, because of Nuclear Deal all the country's economic problems are to be solved, caused more economic recession, more shut - down manufacture centers, more youth unemployment, and more sanctions over the previous ones while the sanctions were supposed to be lifted in one year.

