Tehran to Ankara: - Unconstructive' remarks complicate Syrian situation

Tehran rejected on Friday recent remarks by the Turkish foreign minister on Iran's role in Syria as "unconstructive," saying it adds complexity into an already intricate situation. "Unconstructive remarks by Turkish officials further complicate things and increase challenges ahead of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

