Tehran to Ankara: - Unconstructive' remarks complicate Syrian situation
Tehran rejected on Friday recent remarks by the Turkish foreign minister on Iran's role in Syria as "unconstructive," saying it adds complexity into an already intricate situation. "Unconstructive remarks by Turkish officials further complicate things and increase challenges ahead of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC