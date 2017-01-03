Surface-to-Surface Missiles to Be Tes...

Surface-to-Surface Missiles to Be Tested at Vahdat-77 Maneuver

Tehran Times

BANDAR ABBAS Iran will test fire surface-to-surface missiles in the last stage of the Vahdat-77 maneuvers, being conducted in the Persian Gulf, said the war games spokesman Issa Golverdi, here Wednesday. He added that the Persian Gulf states have been informed of the missile test in advance.

Chicago, IL

