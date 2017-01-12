Step inside the LA shop ready to profit from better Iran-US relations
Alex Helmi owns Damoka, a Persian rug store in Los Angeles. He hopes his business will benefit from the lifting of US trade sanctions against Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC