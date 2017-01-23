Siemens to supply compressor trains f...

Siemens to supply compressor trains for Iranian natural gas processing plants

7 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Siemens has been awarded a contract by Hampa Engineering to supply 12 compressor trains for two onshore natural gas processing plants in Iran. Under the contract, the company will supply compressor trains each comprising a Siemens STC-SV vertical split compressor for the processing plants, which will be operated by Palayesh Parsian Sepehr.

Chicago, IL

