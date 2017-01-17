Siemens finalizes deal with Iran for manufacturing electric locomotives
Germany's Siemens has finalized a deal with Iran's Mapna Group for manufacturing of electric locomotives and also transferring relevant knowledge to the country, IRNA reported on Friday. According to Saeid Mohammadzadeh, the managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways , the contract is ready and it will be signed next week.
