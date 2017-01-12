Shahsavan nomads, inhabitants of gree...

Shahsavan nomads, inhabitants of green pastures in northwestern Iran

Shahsavan nomads are one of the best-known and most important tribes living in northwestern provinces of East Azarbaijan and Ardebil. The Shahsavan tribes traditionally pursue a nomadic pastoral way of life, migrating between winter pastures and summer quarters.

Chicago, IL

