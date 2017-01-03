Senior Republican senator expects Tru...

Senior Republican senator expects Trump to uphold Iran deal

17 hrs ago

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 5, 2016. An influential Republican senator said Friday he expected Trump to respect and uphold the nuclear accord with Iran, warning that failing to do so would create "a crisis."

Chicago, IL

