Saudi magazine prints Israeli journalist's account of Iran role in Buenos Aires bombings

A leading Saudi newsmagazine closely tied to the Saudi royal family unprecedentedly published a major article by a prominent Israeli journalist that details Iran's responsibility for the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center offices in the Argentinian capital. The article, "Holding Iran Responsible," which cites "overwhelming evidence" of Iran's role in the two devastating terrorist attacks in which more than 100 people were killed, was published in the November-December edition of Majalla magazine.

