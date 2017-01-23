Saudi magazine prints Israeli journal...

Saudi magazine prints Israeli journalist's account of Iran role in Buenos Aires bombings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A leading Saudi newsmagazine closely tied to the Saudi royal family unprecedentedly published a major article by a prominent Israeli journalist that details Iran's responsibility for the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center offices in the Argentinian capital. The article, "Holding Iran Responsible," which cites "overwhelming evidence" of Iran's role in the two devastating terrorist attacks in which more than 100 people were killed, was published in the November-December edition of Majalla magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC