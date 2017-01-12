Saudi, Iran hold talks on Hajj 2017

Saudi, Iran hold talks on Hajj 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

AS Iranians mourn and buried former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in a show of unity to honour the Islamic Republic's polarising pragmatist, the country has began talks with Saudi Arabia on the next hajj pilgrimage coming up in August this year. The meeting, it was gathered through Agency reports was at the instance of Saudi Arabia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC