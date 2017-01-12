Saudi, Iran hold talks on Hajj 2017
AS Iranians mourn and buried former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in a show of unity to honour the Islamic Republic's polarising pragmatist, the country has began talks with Saudi Arabia on the next hajj pilgrimage coming up in August this year. The meeting, it was gathered through Agency reports was at the instance of Saudi Arabia.
