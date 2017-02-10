Sassanid art, architecture traced in western Iran
Vestiges of art and architecture such as stuccowork related to the Sassanid era have recently unearthed adjacent to the historical Jahangir Dome, Ilam Province, western Iran, the Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism announced on Sunday. "[The excavations] resulted in the discovery and appearance of architectural spaces and unparalleled plaster works with animal , human and plant motifs," ICHT quoted Leila Khosravi who supervises the exploration, as saying.
