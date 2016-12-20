Rouhani receives new German, Romanian, Moroccan, and Ecuadorian ambassadors
In separate meetings on Saturday President Hassan Rouhani received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Germany, Romania, Morocco and Ecuador to Tehran. In receiving German Ambassador Michael Klor-Berchtold, Rouhani called Germany the "greatest business partner" of Iran in the European Union and said Tehran welcomes expansion of relations.
