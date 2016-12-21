Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of I...

Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran's currency

Iran's rial hit a record low against the US dollar last Monday in a sign of concern about the country's ability to attract foreign money after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20. "I am optimistic about the country's economic situation and ... I want to reassure our people that foreign currencies will not keep going up," Rouhani said in a live interview with state television. DUBAI: President Hassan Rouhani sought to reassure Iranians on Sunday that the government would work to protect market stability after the country's currency fell to a record low last week.

