Rohani Corruption Spat Could Herald Rough-And-Tumble Iranian Presidential Campaign

Iranian President Hassan Rohani and judiciary chief Sadegh Larijani have traded barbs over the arrest of a billionaire. President Hassan Rohani has traded barbs with hard-line officials from Iran's judiciary in a highly public spat in which each side appears determined to tar the other with accusations of corruption in an election year.

Chicago, IL

