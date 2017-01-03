Rich soil for cultivating saffron fou...

Rich soil for cultivating saffron found in western Iran

"Our saffron's crocin number is 277, which is far greater than that of the famous Momtaz Mashhad with a crocin number of 220 cultivated in Khorasan Province," Fatemeh Amiri, founder and manager of Bahar Shafaq Khorramabad Agriculture Cooperative at Belilvand Village told Trend at an exhibition in Tehran. "This year our product was 12 times more than the year we started, that is, we reaped six kilos," she said.

