Rich soil for cultivating saffron found in western Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "Our saffron's crocin number is 277, which is far greater than that of the famous Momtaz Mashhad with a crocin number of 220 cultivated in Khorasan Province," Fatemeh Amiri, founder and manager of Bahar Shafaq Khorramabad Agriculture Cooperative at Belilvand Village told Trend at an exhibition in Tehran. "This year our product was 12 times more than the year we started, that is, we reaped six kilos," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC