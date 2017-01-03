Rich soil for cultivating saffron found in western Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "Our saffron's crocin number is 277, which is far greater than that of the famous Momtaz Mashhad with a crocin number of 220 cultivated in Khorasan Province," Fatemeh Amiri, founder and manager of Bahar Shafaq Khorramabad Agriculture Cooperative at Belilvand Village told Trend at an exhibition in Tehran. "This year our product was 12 times more than the year we started, that is, we reaped six kilos," she said.

