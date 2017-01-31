Republican Who Empowered Iran's Nuclear Program Now Feigns Anger
There was an interesting statement released this week from the office of U.S. Senator Bob Corker in the aftermath of the latest missile test from the Islamic Republic of Iran. "No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security," Corker said in a press statement released by his Washington, D.C. office.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
