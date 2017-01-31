Republican Who Empowered Iran's Nuclear Program Now Feigns Anger

There was an interesting statement released this week from the office of U.S. Senator Bob Corker in the aftermath of the latest missile test from the Islamic Republic of Iran. "No longer will Iran be given a pass for its repeated ballistic missile violations, continued support of terrorism, human rights abuses and other hostile activities that threaten international peace and security," Corker said in a press statement released by his Washington, D.C. office.

