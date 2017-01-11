Rare expressions of dissent at former...

Rare expressions of dissent at former Iranian president's funeral

15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Mourners at the funeral former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Tuesday chanted the names of opposition leaders in a rare expression of dissent. Some in the crowds reportedly chanted the slogans "our message is clear: House arrests must end" and "O, Hossein, Mir Hossein", in reference to reformist and former Prime Minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,374

