Qazvin Cafering

17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The photo shows an old man in a traditional bazaar in Qazvin, central Iran, wearing a number of ornamental rings. The rings, with precious, colorful pieces of stone on their top, are usually worn by men, suggesting macho and religious overtones.

