Qazvin Cafering
The photo shows an old man in a traditional bazaar in Qazvin, central Iran, wearing a number of ornamental rings. The rings, with precious, colorful pieces of stone on their top, are usually worn by men, suggesting macho and religious overtones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan 3
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC