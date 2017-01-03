Iranian Government News January 2, 2017 Monday President Rouhani Stresses Necessity for Iran, Armenia's Cooperation to Uproot Terrorism Tehran: The IRIB has issued following news: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined his country's willingness to enhance the level of ties with Armenia, and said the two countries should increase cooperation in campaign against terrorism. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand its relations and cooperation with Armenia in different fields, including energy and transit, culture, science and research," President Rouhani said in Yerevan on Wednesday, addressing a joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Armenian delegations, also participated by his counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

