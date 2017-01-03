President Rouhani Stresses Necessity for Iran, Armenia's Cooperation to Uproot Terrorism
Iranian Government News January 2, 2017 Monday President Rouhani Stresses Necessity for Iran, Armenia's Cooperation to Uproot Terrorism Tehran: The IRIB has issued following news: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined his country's willingness to enhance the level of ties with Armenia, and said the two countries should increase cooperation in campaign against terrorism. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand its relations and cooperation with Armenia in different fields, including energy and transit, culture, science and research," President Rouhani said in Yerevan on Wednesday, addressing a joint meeting between high-ranking Iranian and Armenian delegations, also participated by his counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC