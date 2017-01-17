Outotec to deliver two sulfuric acid plants to Iran
Outotec has agreed with National Iranian Copper Industries Company on the delivery of two sulfuric acid plants for the Sarcheshmeh and Khatoon Abad copper smelters in the Kerman province in Iran. The value of the orders, approximately EUR 50 million, has been covered by a confirmed Letter of Credit and booked in Outotec's Q4/2016 order intake.
