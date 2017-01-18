Olmi to bring Beethoven to Iran
Tehran, January 18 - The Italian Paolo Olmi will be conducting the first concert by a symphony orchestra from a Western nation in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country. The concert, on Thursday in Tehran's Vahdat Hall, has been publicized by posters in the streets featuring Olmi and his Iranian counterpart, Shardad Rohani.
