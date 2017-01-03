No haj compromise unless Riyadh pays ...

No haj compromise unless Riyadh pays restitution to Iran: senior MP

Tehran Times

Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Motahari said on Wednesday re-launching haj should be deferred until Saudi Arabia has paid restitution to the families of Iranians who lost their lives during a 2015 haj crush. During the haj stampede in Mina in September 2015, 464 Iranian pilgrims lost their lives and dozens more wounded, what came to be the deadliest disaster to befall the annual pilgrimage in 25 years.

Chicago, IL

