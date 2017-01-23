Newtown firies demonstrate internatio...

Newtown firies demonstrate international solidarity

Newtown fire fighter Sam with members of the Iranian community outside the fire station on Australia Street. Photo: Peter Boyle Newtown firefighters have once again set a fine example of international people-to-people solidarity by posting "Peace be with them" in Farsi on their noticeboard.

Chicago, IL

